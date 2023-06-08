Advertisement
News

Green Party representative says regular bus service should be incorporated in Inch masterplan

Jun 8, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Green Party representative says regular bus service should be incorporated in Inch masterplan Green Party representative says regular bus service should be incorporated in Inch masterplan
Share this article

Kerry County Council should incorporate a bus service, in addition to car parking, in their Inch beach masterplan.

That’s according to Tralee Green Party representative, Anluan Dunne, who was reacting to traffic chaos at Inch last weekend.

He says an alternative means of transport to the popular beach should be provided, which would ease traffic congestion and parking issues there.

Advertisement

Mr Dunne believes a high-frequency bus service to Inch, would have economic and environmental benefits for both the local community and beach goers.

The Kerry Green representative says such a service should be trialled on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus