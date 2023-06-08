Green Party representative says regular bus service should be incorporated in Inch masterplan

Kerry County Council should incorporate a bus service, in addition to car parking, in their Inch beach masterplan.

That’s according to Tralee Green Party representative, Anluan Dunne, who was reacting to traffic chaos at Inch last weekend.

He says an alternative means of transport to the popular beach should be provided, which would ease traffic congestion and parking issues there.

Advertisement

Mr Dunne believes a high-frequency bus service to Inch, would have economic and environmental benefits for both the local community and beach goers.

The Kerry Green representative says such a service should be trialled on the August Bank Holiday weekend.