Tralee Green Party rep hits out at politicians reactions to speed reduction plans

A Green Party representative has hit out at the reaction of some politicians in Kerry to plans to reduce the speed limit.

Anluan Dunne, who's the Green Party representative for Tralee, says fewer people feel safe walking and cycling in the county.

He says this is because of the failure to implement road safety measures.

Advertisement

Anluan Dunne says the political reaction in Kerry to the number road deaths has been one of apathy and soundbites - with no solutions.

The Green Party representative for Tralee says driver education is not working and that the introduction of further road safety measures is needed.

Mr Dunne is due to contact the chairperson of the Kerry Joint Policing Committee and the Garda Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division to request an update on measures being taken locally.