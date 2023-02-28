Tralee Green Party rep calls for incentives for maintaining hills instead of burning

The Department of Agriculture should incentivise maintenance of wild land instead of incentivising gorse burning.

That’s according to Tralee representative for the Green Party, Anluan Dunne.

Landowners can legally burn until tomorrow, March 1st, and the Kerry Fire Service had 33 callouts for gorse fires over the weekend.

Anluan Dunne says there should be incentives for maintaining wild patches of land, which would protect biodiversity and farmers’ incomes.

He adds this would be better than encouraging gorse burning, which is a net negative for the people of Kerry.