Tralee Gardaí's Jerusalema dance challenge most liked tweet 2021

A video which included members of Tralee gardaí taking on the Jerusalema dance challenge was the most liked Tweet from an Irish account in 2021.

Last February, members of An Garda Síochána came together to take part in the viral dance.

They were responding to a challenge by the Swiss police, who'd released their own version the previous month.

The original tweet now has nearly 45,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 6,000 times.

Tralee Gardaí danced to Master KG's song on top of Tralee Garda Station, at the St Brendan statue in Fenit, on Banna Beach and along Tralee canal.