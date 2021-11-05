Tralee gardaí investigate alleged spiking assault

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating an alleged assault in Tralee, which may have involved a drug being administered to a woman by a needle.

Gardaí are appealing to any victims of similar incidents to report them.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, Gardaí confirmed they have begun an investigation into an alleged assault where a woman became disorientated. It says this was possibly caused by a drug administered by a needle prick.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Gardaí have not disclosed the location where the alleged assault occurred or when it happened; the statement says no further specific details can be provided until further detailed analysis is done.

An Garda Síochána have recorded a small number of incidents specifically of a 'date rape drug' nature to date in 2021. They say the presence of a 'date rape drug' could form part of the narrative of a substantive incident, such as assault, and be an aggravating factor.

Gardaí are advising any victims of similar incidents or any form of 'drug spiking' to come forward and report such incidents to local Gardaí. Such investigations are carried out by local Gardai supported by or attached to Divisional Proactive Services Units.

Details of how to report can be found here.

Advice on Drink Spiking and related public health issues can be found here.