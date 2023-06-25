Tralee Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Hit and Run

Gardaí are investigating a Hit and Run Road Traffic collision involving a cyclist and a car which occurred on Dan Spring Road, Tralee, in the early hours of this morning

It is believed that the cyclist was knocked over by a passing car.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for assessment and remains in hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between midnight and 1am this morning with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.