Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a woman in broad daylight.

A man grabbed a woman by the throat during the incident on Castle Street, Tralee, last Wednesday July 12th at 2.35 in the afternoon.

The man has been apprehended, but gardaí are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says it was a frightening incident for the lady.