Tralee Food Festival and World Fiddle Day among events taking place this weekend

May 19, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Food Festival and World Fiddle Day among events taking place this weekend
Large crowds are expected to make their way to Kerry this weekend to attend various events and festivals that are taking place.

World Fiddle Day Scartaglen is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

It honours the Sliabh Luachra fiddle tradition and this year’s event will get underway at 12pm tomorrow (Saturday, May 20th) in Lyon’s Bar in Scartaglen.

There’ll be fiddle recitals and a historical bus tour, with fiddle players expected to travel from abroad to attend.

Tonight at 8pm in the Sliabh Luachra Heritage Centre, Scartaglen Nickie McAuliffe will also remember Kerry musicians and will look back at Listowel Fleadhs with special guest Paddy Glackin who attended many of the events.

The Kerry 50K Ultra Marathon begins at 9am tomorrow opposite the FBD House on the Dan Spring Road.

The Tralee Food Festival also takes place in the town this weekend.

There’ll be food trails, cooking and coffee roasting demonstrations, kids zones and Lego workshops over the next two days.

Large crowds are also expected to attend Kerry’s clash against Mayo in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney tomorrow; throw in is 3pm.

