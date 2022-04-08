Advertisement
Tralee exceeds air pollution limits on 17 days this year

Apr 8, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Tralee exceeds air pollution limits on 17 days this year
A Kerry town saw levels of poor air quality spike above the accepted safety limit in January and February this year.

The EPA says the amount of particulate matter which results in poor air quality breached the 100 micro gram level on 17 separate days in Tralee.

An RTÉ Investigates programme found the extent of air pollution in the town when it tracked hourly measurements by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pat Kenny, senior manager at the EPA's national ambient air quality unit says local air quality issues are concerning.

He says pollution episodes often occur across the country including  Tralee.

The EPA estimates that high levels of particulate matter responsible for approximately 1,300 premature deaths in Ireland every year.

Mr Kenny says the burning of solid fuels contributes to poor air quality.

He advises people on how they can  help improve air quality.

 

