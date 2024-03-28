The Deputy Mayor of Tralee has claimed that it’s not too late for the Courts Service to reconsider moving the town’s courthouse.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall was speaking after planning permission was granted for a major delivery services unit for An Post in part of the former BorgWarner facility in Monavalley.

An Post currently does this work out of its base in Edward Street in the town centre, which backs on to the courthouse and had long been cited as a possible expansion area for the current facility.

The Courts Service has signed the contract to purchase a portion of the Island of Geese site to build a new courthouse, instead of attempting to renovate the existing one on Ashe Street.

Tralee’s Deputy Mayor says no work has started on the Island of Geese site, and An Post vacating this space represents an opportunity to expand the current courthouse.