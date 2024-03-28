Advertisement
News

Tralee Deputy Mayor says not too late to renovate current courthouse as An Post to vacate site

Mar 28, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
25.2.2020 - Johnnie Wall to replace Norma Foley on Kerry County Council - Cllr Johnnie Wall was formally co-opted to the Council at a special meeting held in Council Chambers today 25th . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The Deputy Mayor of Tralee has claimed that it’s not too late for the Courts Service to reconsider moving the town’s courthouse.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall was speaking after planning permission was granted for a major delivery services unit for An Post in part of the former BorgWarner facility in Monavalley.

An Post currently does this work out of its base in Edward Street in the town centre, which backs on to the courthouse and had long been cited as a possible expansion area for the current facility.

The Courts Service has signed the contract to purchase a portion of the Island of Geese site to build a new courthouse, instead of attempting to renovate the existing one on Ashe Street.

Tralee’s Deputy Mayor says no work has started on the Island of Geese site, and An Post vacating this space represents an opportunity to expand the current courthouse.

