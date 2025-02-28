Tralee councillor expresses frustration at delays for standalone chemotherapy day unit

A Tralee councillor has expressed his anger over a HSE delay in building a standalone Chemotherapy unit for University Hospital Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Mikey Sheehy raised a motion at the South West Regional Health forum calling for the standalone oncology and chemotherapy day unit at UHK to be added to the HSE’s priority capital list.

Funding of ten to twelve million euro for the unit was approved two years ago, however the forum was informed that a new capital submission has to be made for the project.

The Mayor of Tralee feels that if a new capital submission is required, this should be prepared as a matter of urgency.