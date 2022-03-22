Advertisement
Tralee councillor calls for pilot programme for housing transfer applicants

Mar 22, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin Kerry County Cllr Deirdre Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Half of all available three-bed properties should be reserved for people on Kerry County Council's housing transfer list.

That’s according to Sinn Fein councillor Deirdre Ferris who made the call at a recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Ferris is asking for a pilot programme to be set up to help address the demand for housing transfers.

She says it'll free up two-bedroom houses and help reduce overcrowding.

Cllr Ferris says the transfer list in Tralee is astronomical and the current system isn't working.

There were no figures released at the meeting regarding the numbers on the housing transfer list.

Councillors were informed there are 389 social housing applicants awaiting three-bedroom houses in Tralee MD.

631 applicants on the housing list are seeking two-bed properties.

 

