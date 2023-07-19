Tralee company responds to attack drone manufacturing claims

A Tralee-based engine parts company has responded to social media reports that its parts are being used in Iranian and Russian made attack drones in Ukraine.

Tillotson, a global company with a manufacturing base in Clash Industrial estate Tralee, said its parts are commonly faked to hide misuse of parts in such military equipment

Reports on social media yesterday showed small carburetor engine parts of downed Russian and Iranian made attack drones with 'Tillotson made in Ireland' stamps on them.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Tillotson said most of its products are used in ordinary lawn and garden equipment like chainsaws and strimmers or for recreational use in go-karts and mini bikes. While it does not design for military applications some of the smaller engines that use its products can be adapted for that purpose so it works with the Irish government to monitor downstream misuse of its products.

It also works with the Conflict Research Arms organisation, which investigates the use of illegal weaponry in conflict zones to prevent such use. A three-year investigation by CAR recently found that parts in such military drones can be faked to look like they are made by Tillotson in order to hide their true origin.

Tillotson also said its aware that its parts are commonly faked in garden tools in China and its working with the Chinese government to register its brand and stop this practice.

