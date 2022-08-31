Tralee chosen for pilot programme to reduce numbers of unemployed autistic people

Tralee has been chosen as a pilot in a national programme to get more people with autism into the workforce.

Organisations AsIAm and Specialisterne Ireland have come together to create the Autism Employment Tralee project.

It held an information event in Tralee yesterday, for businesses to learn how they can better support autistic employees, and grow more diverse in their hiring processes.

The autistic community has an 85% unemployment or underemployment rate, with this thought to be down to society’s misconceptions about the condition.

The project aims to act as an intermediary between the many businesses with job vacancies in Tralee and surrounding areas, and the untapped talent pool of skilled candidates who are autistic.

Operations Manager with Specialisterne Ireland Noreen Murphy, feels there’s a fear by many employers around hiring a person with autism.

Employees or perspective employees can email [email protected] for more information on the project.

You can also hear more about it on In Business on Radio Kerry on Thursday, September 1st from 6pm.