The executive chef at the Rose Hotel in Tralee has become the first in the world to receive certification in a new green hospitality initiative.

Odran Lucey has achieved a certificate in environmental sustainability management in hospitality.

The qualification involved changing all bulbs to LED across the hotel, installing sensor lighting and replacing seals in windows.

So far, the hotel has has achieved a 16% reduction in energy output and 26% reduction in food waste.