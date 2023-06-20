Advertisement
Tralee business owner says further drainage work needed to deal with more regular flooding events

Jun 20, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
A local business owner affected by the recent flooding in Tralee says work needs to be done by Kerry County Council if events like last weekend are to become more regular.

Videos on social media on Saturday showed people throwing water out the window of Maddens on Milk Market Lane in the town after it had flooded part of the ground floor.

Rebekah Wall, who runs the café with her partner, says the single drain serving Milk Market Lane is not going to be enough to take the kind of rainfall seen at the weekend.

She says a proper drainage system is needed given the likelihood of this kind of rainfall event in the future.

Rebekah Wall also praised customers of Maddens, who immediately began to help prevent further damage to any electrical equipment.

