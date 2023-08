Shannon Airport has unveiled a new shopping space called Curated in its historic duty-free store to promote Irish beauty and wellness brands.

The new shopping area features local brands including ‘Seabody’ from Kerry.

Seabody, based in Tralee, supplies a range of skincare products and supplements formulated from seaweed gathered from the coastline.

Advertisement

It sources only sustainably cultivated and hand harvested seaweed, while products are certified vegan and cruelty-free.