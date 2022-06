A Tralee-born property developer, who’s based in the UK, says Ireland's planning regulations need to be reformed.

Gerry Young believes the current regulations are weighted on the side of the objectors.

He says it's not right that people who are not materially affected by a proposed development, can make objections.

He says this is holding up the construction of houses.

Gerry Young says in the UK the whole planning process is completed within four-months and work can begin then: