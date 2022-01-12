Advertisement
Tralee based Polish priest appeals to Mass goers to wear masks during services

Jan 12, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Tralee based Polish priest appeals to Mass goers to wear masks during services
A Tralee based Polish priest, who’s been seriously ill, has appealed to Mass goers to wear face masks during church services.

Fr Mario Jachym has been serving the Polish community in Tralee for four years.

He was hospitalised as he was struggling to breathe on Christmas Eve 2019, weeks before coronavirus officially arrived into Ireland.

Fr Mario ended up on a ventilator, in an induced coma for over a week, and was told he had pneumonia; he later had a quadruple coronary bypass.

During a recent Mass in Tralee, he noticed many parishioners weren’t wearing face masks, so he appealed to them to wear masks to protect him, so he can continue to serve their community.

