Tralee based health company announces contract extension with largest health system in New York

Jul 19, 2024 14:03 By radiokerrynews
Tralee based health company announces contract extension with largest health system in New York
A Tralee based digital health solutions company has announced a multi-year contract extension with the largest health system in New York State.

Salaso Health Solutions will provide digital therapy solutions through their MyHealthyBody app, to Northwell Health’s 87,000 employees.

The app was developed to help prevent and manage musculoskeletal injuries through self-care guidance, education, and physical therapy exercises

The announcement coincided with Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland’s joint Trade and Investment Mission to New York and Boston this week, led by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke.

