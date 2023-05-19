Advertisement
News

Over 4,800 people employed by Enterprise Ireland supported companies in Kerry last year

May 19, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 4,800 people employed by Enterprise Ireland supported companies in Kerry last year Over 4,800 people employed by Enterprise Ireland supported companies in Kerry last year
Share this article

Over 4,800 (4,874) people were employed by Enterprise Ireland supported companies in Kerry last year.

That’s a rise of 6% compared to the previous year; in 2021 almost 4,600 (4,598) people were employed in such companies in the county.

It’s also a rise on 2020, when 4,700 (4,697) people were employed in businesses supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Advertisement

The figures were provided by Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond, following a query from Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus