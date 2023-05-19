Over 4,800 people employed by Enterprise Ireland supported companies in Kerry last year

Over 4,800 (4,874) people were employed by Enterprise Ireland supported companies in Kerry last year.

That’s a rise of 6% compared to the previous year; in 2021 almost 4,600 (4,598) people were employed in such companies in the county.

It’s also a rise on 2020, when 4,700 (4,697) people were employed in businesses supported by Enterprise Ireland.

The figures were provided by Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond, following a query from Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.