Tralee attack accused to be served with book of evidence in two weeks

The book of evidence against a man accused of a vicious attack on a woman in Tralee is ready and will be served in two weeks.

The 32-year-old man is of no fixed abode, and faces seven charges in relation to the alleged attack on the young woman.

The accused man cannot be named because of the nature of some of these charges.

The man faces seven charges arising from the one alleged attack on the young woman in Tralee town centre in March of this year.

He’s accused of rape, aggravated sexual assault, assault causing harm, threat to kill or cause serious harm, and producing a scissors in the course of the incident.

He appeared in Tralee District Court via video link from Midlands Prison, wearing a Munster rugby jersey.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court the book of evidence against the accused is ready and it was simply too late to arrange for the accused to be brought to Tralee courthouse in person to serve him with it.

Judge David Waters remanded him in continuing custody to 18 September, when he will appear in Tralee District Court in person and be served with the book of evidence.

He will then be sent forward to stand trial on the charges against him, or on a signed plea.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, said the accused is aware that the book will be ready on that date.