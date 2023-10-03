Advertisement
Trainer fined following mistaken horse incident at Killarney Races

Oct 3, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
15-5-2023: Pictured at Killarney Races on Sunday were Photo: Don MacMonagle © macmonagle.com pr pics from Killarney Races
A horse trainer has been fined following an incident described as a handling mix up at the Killarney races.

John Feane’s trained Ano Manna won the 3.05 race in Killarney on Saturday, but was later disqualified as stablemate Indigo Five was due to run in the race instead.

The incident was described as an identity mix up, with Mr Feane telling Racing TV, that it was human error – and the wrong horse had been tacked up – adding he only realised the mistake after arriving late to the stable yard.

Mr Feane apologised for the mix up and was fined €3,000 for the incident, which he said he will not appeal.

Following the mistaken identity incident and disqualification, Bang Po - ridden by Donagh O’Connor and trained by Ross O’Sullivan - was promoted to race winner.

Tags used in this article
