Train services to and from Kerry impacted by rail works on Saturday

Apr 28, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Train services to and from Kerry are impacted by engineering works on rail lines this weekend.

The works are taking place between Hazelhatch and Sallins on the main Cork to Dublin line on Saturday.

Because of these works, Tralee services will operate every two hours on Saturday, connecting to and from Cork services at Mallow.

The 17:05 train on Saturday from Dublin Heuston to Tralee is cancelled.

Iarnród Éireann says passengers should instead board the Dublin to Cork train at 17:05 and change at Mallow for a connecting service, but there will be a wait of about half an hour in Mallow.

Full details are available on irishrail.ie.

