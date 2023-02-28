Train on Dublin/Cork/Tralee line nearly derailed due to blatant disregard for rules

A train on the Dublin/Cork/Tralee line nearly derailed due to a blatant disregard for the Iarnrod Éireann Rule Book.

That’s according to a report from the Railway Accident Investigation Unit, which examined an incident on August 26th 2021 at 11pm between Kildare and Newbridge.

The train involved was unscheduled, was empty, and had been travelling from Limerick Junction to Heuston Station when it struck a clamp which had been placed on the line for repairs.

Advertisement

The team carrying out the work had been unaware there was an unscheduled train set to pass.

The Railway Accident Investigation Unit’s report stated there was blatant disregard for rules, as there was an attempt to conceal the severity of the incident, and the level of supervision wasn’t appropriate.