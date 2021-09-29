Advertisement
Traffic surveys being carried out for proposed N22 upgrade

Sep 29, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Traffic surveys being carried out for proposed N22 upgrade
A post-public consultation report has been compiled on the proposed upgrade of the N22 Farranfore to Killarney Road.

Councillors at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting received an update on the project's progress. Kerry County Council says consultants are carrying out traffic surveys during September and October, which will help create a traffic model of the proposed road.

A report following the public consultation has been prepared and is being examined. This year, €1 million was allocated to the major road project.

