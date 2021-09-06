Traffic in Kerry increases 161%

Traffic in Kerry is double what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish Independent says according to smartphone data collected anonymously by Apple and Google, traffic in the county is up 161% compared to January 2020.

The use of public transport is up by over a quarter and workplace attendance is closed to pre-pandemic levels.

Outdoor recreation in Kerry, including people using beaches and public gardens, is up 252%

The significant increases in Kerry are being attributed to staycations and people remote working.