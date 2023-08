Traffic is down to one-lane along the N71 Ring of Kerry route following damage to a perimeter wall.

Kerry County Council says a single-lane traffic system is in operation near the Caha Tunnels and temporary traffic lights are in operation.

This is following damage to the roadside wall on N71 along the perimeter of the Upper Lake near Muckross.

Given it’s location it’ll require a detailed assessment and it’s likely the road will be down to one-lane for the coming days.

