Traffic delays for Kerry motorists due to bus breakdown

Jul 29, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are advising Kerry motorists travelling to Thurles or Dublin today to expect major traffic delays.

This is due to a bus breaking down in Adare.

Attempts are underway to remove the bus off the road.

