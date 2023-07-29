Traffic delays for Kerry motorists due to bus breakdown

Gardaí are advising Kerry motorists travelling to Thurles or Dublin today to expect major traffic delays.
This is due to a bus breaking down in Adare.
Attempts are underway to remove the bus off the road.
