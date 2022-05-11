Advertisement
Tourists shocked by scourge of dog foul at Kerry beauty spots

May 11, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Tourists shocked by scourge of dog foul at Kerry beauty spots
Tourists are shocked by the scourge of dog foul at some of Kerry’s beauty spots.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley, who brought a motion on the issue before the Listowel Municipal District meeting.

He says parks, beaches and walkways in North Kerry are littered with dog foul.

He is calling for more dog wardens to be made available, adding people not picking up after their pets need to be hit in the pocket.

His party colleague councillor Tom Barry also called for more dog fouling units to be erect in popular walkways.

The council says regular patrols are carried out, and beaches and coastal areas will be prioritised for the summer season.

