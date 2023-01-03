Advertisement
Tourist numbers visiting Kerry in 2022 almost back to its pre-pandemic levels

Jan 3, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Tourist numbers visiting Kerry in 2022 almost back to its pre-pandemic levels
Kerry’s tourist industry recovered well in 2022 after two years of the pandemic, despite the return of foreign holidays.

That’s according to the county’s tourism officer, John Griffin, who’s also predicted that 2023 will be another strong year for the sector in Kerry.

International tourists returned to Kerry in large numbers in 2022, reaching 75 percent of the 2019 peak by the end of the year.

There was a strong recovery across all markets, except from long haul destinations like Australia.

Domestic tourism was also strong throughout the summer and well into November, with more Irish people taking weekend breaks in Kerry.

While the established towns like Dingle and Killarney enjoyed a good year, places like Fenit and Valentia grew in popularity in 2022, according to Mr Griffin.

He predicted another strong year for the Kerry in 2023, with the newly-opened greenways likely to be very popular with visitors looking for active holidays.

But he added that the year ahead with not be without its challenges:

