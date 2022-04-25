Tourism body CEO says 9% VAT rate should be retained until sector fully recovers

The CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation says the 9% VAT rate should be retained until the sector fully recovers.

The VAT rate was reduced to 9% to help operators during the pandemic, however, it’s due to return to the 13.5% rate in September.

The tourism industry plays a vital role in Kerry’s economy.

CEO of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation Eoghan O Mara Walsh says the Government needs to show its committed to the tourism industry until it can fully recover.

He says the 9% rate is competitive with the rest of Europe: