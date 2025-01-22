Top award for Tralee educator at the AIBF Business All-Star awards

A Tralee educator has won a top award at the AIBF Business All-Star awards.

Susan Quirke-Crowley, CEO and Founder of Mounthawk Montessori School, was awarded Educator of the Year 2025 for her outstanding innovation in educational practice.

Mounthawk Montessori & Busy Bees Nursery, located in Tralee, provides students with a holistic and nature-based learning experience.

Reacting to the news of her company’s achievement, CEO & Founder, Susan Quirke

Crowley said:

“I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from the All-Ireland Business Foundation. This

accolade is a reflection of the hard work and passion of the entire Mounthawk Montessori team.

Together, we have built something truly special for our students—a place where they are free to

explore, learn, and grow in a natural environment. Our mission is to empower the next generation

with the curiosity, confidence, and creativity to achieve their potential, and I couldn’t be prouder

of what we’ve accomplished.”

Announcing the news of Susan Quirke Crowley’s achievement, Deputy Chair of AIBF’s

Adjudication Board, Kieran Ring, said:

“ I am delighted to recognise Susan Quirke Crowley, Founder Of Mounthawk Montessori School,

for her outstanding achievement in receiving the Business All-Star Educator of the Year 2025

accreditation from the All-Ireland Business Foundation. Susan’s exceptional leadership, her

dedication to early childhood education, and her pioneering work in creating Ireland’s first Tusla-

accredited outdoor pre-school have set new standards for excellence in the education sector.

Susan’s commitment to fostering an environment that encourages curiosity, creativity, and

independence has profoundly impacted the lives of her students. Her dedication to the montessori

philosophy, combined with innovative teaching methods, has allowed countless children to thrive,

both academically and personally. ”

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation, Kapil Khanna, said:

“Susan Quirke Crowley exemplifies leadership and innovation in education. Her dedication to nurturing

children through the Montessori method and outdoor learning sets her apart as a visionary in early

childhood education. We are thrilled to present her with the Business All-Star Educator of the

Year 2025 award in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the sector.”

He said: “We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak

to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a

customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews

and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”}