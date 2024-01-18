Advertisement
Two Kerry business people honoured by All-Ireland Business Foundation

Jan 18, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry business people have been honoured for their work by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Kieran Galwey of Time for Graphics received a Business All-Star Accreditation and was titled the Rising Star in Graphic Design 2024.

Kieran Galwey of Time for Graphics

 

Lisa Fitzpatrick, founder of Lisa Fitzpatrick Coaching, has been recognised as an All-Star Business Visionary for 2024, and also featured on the All-Ireland Business Foundation’s New Year’s Honours List.

She has previously been honoured by the AIBF.

Lisa Fitzpatrick of Lisa Fitzpatrick Coaching
