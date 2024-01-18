Two Kerry business people have been honoured for their work by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Kieran Galwey of Time for Graphics received a Business All-Star Accreditation and was titled the Rising Star in Graphic Design 2024.

Lisa Fitzpatrick, founder of Lisa Fitzpatrick Coaching, has been recognised as an All-Star Business Visionary for 2024, and also featured on the All-Ireland Business Foundation’s New Year’s Honours List.

She has previously been honoured by the AIBF.