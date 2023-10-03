Kerry’s Lisa Fitzpatrick Coaching awarded Business All-Star accreditation

A Kerry life, business, and career coach has been recognised with a Business All-Star accreditation by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Lisa Fitzpatrick set up Lisa Fitzpatrick Coaching last year, after 15 years in the global fintech industry and international marketing management.

She specialises in business and executive coaching, career coaching, and personal coaching.

Lisa Fitzpatrick’s accreditation is the result of a rigorous audit process by the All-Ireland Business Foundation, which is an independent national accreditation body.