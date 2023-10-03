Advertisement
News

Kerry’s Lisa Fitzpatrick Coaching awarded Business All-Star accreditation

Oct 3, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s Lisa Fitzpatrick Coaching awarded Business All-Star accreditation
Share this article

A Kerry life, business, and career coach has been recognised with a Business All-Star accreditation by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Lisa Fitzpatrick set up Lisa Fitzpatrick Coaching last year, after 15 years in the global fintech industry and international marketing management.

She specialises in business and executive coaching, career coaching, and personal coaching.

Advertisement

Lisa Fitzpatrick’s accreditation is the result of a rigorous audit process by the All-Ireland Business Foundation, which is an independent national accreditation body.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

75 years of Kerry politics comes to an end
Advertisement
Fine Gael holding convention on Friday to select candidates to contest Kenmare Municipal District in next local elections
Kerry Fire Service arrived to scene of emergency within 20 minutes in over 50% of cases
Advertisement

Recommended

Fine Gael holding convention on Friday to select candidates to contest Kenmare Municipal District in next local elections
Low uptake in Kerry in people seeking birth information
Trainer fined following mistaken horse incident at Killarney Races
County Championship Quarters confirmed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus