Toiréasa Ferris says she's disgusted by Sinn Féin's new stance on non-jury trials

Former Kerry Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris is disgusted at the party's vote to change its policy on non-jury courts.

At the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis, members backed a motion to end its opposition to non-jury trials, which are held in the Special Criminal Court and deal with terrorism and serious organised crime.

It's understood her father, former Kerry TD Martin Ferris, canvassed for the change; Toiréasa Ferris says she's not aware of this, and would be bitterly disappointed if this were the case.

Ms Ferris, who's no longer a member of Sinn Féin, says this policy has been a fundamental pillar of the party for 50 years.

She's questioned what else members are willing to compromise on.