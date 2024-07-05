Advertisement
Today is Your Council Day 2024

Jul 5, 2024 16:49 By radiokerrynews
Today is Your Council Day 2024
Today is Your Council Day 2024.

The new campaign is co-ordinated by the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) to increase awareness about the services councils provide.

The #YourCouncil campaign also aims to make people aware of how they, and their communities, can engage with their council.

Approximately 1,300 people work for Kerry County Council, making it one of the largest employers in the county.

It is responsible for a wide range of services including housing, planning, roads, arts promotion, libraries, fire services and much more.

