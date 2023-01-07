Advertisement
Thunderstorm and wind warning in place for Kerry

Jan 7, 2023 15:01 By radiokerrynews
Met Éireann says the status yellow thunderstorm warning for Kerry, Clare, Galway and Mayo is in place until 9 o'clock tonight.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms with the chance of hail may lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
The state weather forecaster says its status yellow wind warning for Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Donegal is in place until 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.
Southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will be very strong and gusty, especially near coasts with localised wave overtopping possible.

