Three people were hospitalised following a single vehicle accident in Tralee yesterday.

The three women, two in their 70s and one in her 60s, were taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of their injuries, which are believed not to be life-threatening.

Emergency services attended the scene on the R878 Listowel Road near Lots Furnishings in Dromthacker

The incident happened at approximately 11am yesterday.

Garda investigations are ongoing.