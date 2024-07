Emergency services remain at the scene of a road accident in Tralee this lunchtime.

The R878 Listowel Road near Lots Furnishings in Dromthacker has been closed from the college roundabout.

Gardaí, the ambulance service and the fire brigade are attending the single vehicle accident.

The incident happened at around 11 o'clock today.

The extent of any injuries sustained is not yet known.