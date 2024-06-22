Kerry County Council is giving notice that it will temporarily close a north Kerry road for improvement works.

The L-10559 will be closed between Pope’s Cross, at the junction with the N69, and Dillon’s Cross, at the junction with the R-556 Abbeydorney.

The stretch of road will be closed from 7 o'clock, next Wednesday morning, 26th June and 7 o'clock on Monday, 8th July.

Diversions will in place and the council says they will be clearly signposted.

Traffic traveling from Abbeydorney to Tralee/Tralee Bypass N-69:

- Travel along the R-556 to the roundabout of the Bracker O’Regan Road and the Killeen Road (L-2069).

- Take the 1st exit off the Bracker O’Regan Road and Killeen Road (L-2069) roundabout.

- Continue to the junction of the Killen Road (L-2069) and the Oakpark Road (R-878).

- Take a left at the junction and continue along the Oakpark road to its intersection with the Forge Cross Roundabout.

- Take the second exit off the Forge Cross Roundabout and continue along the R-878 to its intersection with the Listowel Road Roundabout.

- Take the 3rd exit off the Listowel Road Roundabout and continue along the Tralee Bypass N-69.

Traffic traveling from Tralee Bypass N-69 to Abbeydorney, Ballyduff, Causeway & Ballybunion

- Travel along the Tralee Bypass N-69 towards the Listowel Road Roundabout.

- Take the 1st exit onto the R-878 and continue onto the Forge Cross Roundabout.

- At the Forge Cross Roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the Oakpark Road (R-858).

- Continue along the Oakpark Road until it intersects with the Killeen Road (L-2069).

- Take a right onto the Killeen Road (L-2069) and continue to the roundabout of the Killeen Road (L-2069) and the Bracker O Regan Road.

- Take the 3rd exit off the roundabout and continue along the R-556 following signs for Abbeydorney and Ballybunion.