Wind and rain alert in effect for Kerry as gardaí warn of road conditions

Storm Ciarán's arrival over Ireland could bring flooding, reduced visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

Met Eireann has three weather warnings; Kerry, Clare, and Galway are currently under a yellow wind alert, which ends at 11am, while Kerry is under a stand-alone status yellow rain warning until midday.

A rain alert for part of the east and south east comes into place this evening.

Advertisement

Gardaí in Kerry are warning of surface water and debris on the roads this morning.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says despite Storm Ciarán passing over Ireland relatively quickly, this week will be wet and windy.

Advertisement

The Road Safety Authority meanwhile is urging drivers to allow extra space between themselves and road users like cyclists and motorcyclists.

It also says take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces visibility.

Advertisement

The RSA adds drivers need to slow down, and if a road ahead is flooded, do not attempt to drive through it.