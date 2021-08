Three people were cut off by the tide in Ballybunion’s Nun’s Beach yesterday evening.

Valentia Coast Guard says the alarm was raised at around 20 past 5 and the Shannon Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 115, the Ballybunion Coast Guard unit and community rescue boat were tasked to the scene.

Around twenty minutes later, Valentia was informed that all three people had managed to make their way to safety and the coast guard units were stood down.