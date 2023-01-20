Three men charged with Rath Cemetery murder further remanded

Three men charged with the murder of a man in Rath Cemetery in Tralee have been remanded in custody for another two weeks.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley, who lived in Ballyspillane, Killarney, was killed in Rath Cemetery in Tralee after a funeral had taken place, on October 5th.

His wife Siobhán Dooley was injured in the same incident.

Advertisement

35-year-old Patrick Dooley, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, is charged with murdering his brother at Rath Cemetery on October 5th.

In Tralee District Court, Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said Patrick Dooley has been refused bail in the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

He has been remanded in custody in Portlaoise Prison for a further two weeks, to appear again at Tralee District Court on February 1st for the book of evidence to be served.

Advertisement

The dead man’s 41-year-old cousin, also named Thomas Dooley, of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, is also charged with his murder.

He was also remanded in custody for two weeks, to appear at Tralee District Court on February 1st via video link from Cork Prison.

His son, 20-year-old Thomas Dooley Jr, also of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, has been charged with murdering 43-year-old Mr Dooley, and assault causing serious harm to the dead man’s wife.

Advertisement

In relation to these charges, he too has been remanded in custody for two weeks to appear at Tralee District Court via video link for the book of evidence.

The 20-year-old man also faces a completely unrelated charge of arson, for which he will stand trial at the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.