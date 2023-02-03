Three men charged with Rath Cemetery murder further remanded

Three men charged with the murder of a man in Rath Cemetery in October have been further remanded in custody.

The three men have been charged with murdering 43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Ballyspillane, Killarney, at Rath Cemetery on October 5th.

The murder victim’s wife, Siobhán Dooley, was injured in the same incident.

Advertisement

35-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, who’s charged with murdering his brother in Rath Cemetery, has been remanded for another two weeks.

He will remain in custody at Portlaoise Prison until at least February 15th, when he will appear again at Tralee District Court for the book of evidence to be served.

The dead man’s 42-year-old cousin, also named Thomas Dooley, of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, is also charged with his murder.

Advertisement

He was also remanded in custody for two weeks, to appear at Tralee District Court on February 15th via video link from Cork Prison.

His son, 20-year-old Thomas Dooley Jr, also of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, has been charged with murdering 43-year-old Mr Dooley, and assault causing serious harm to the dead man’s wife.

In relation to these charges, he too has been remanded in custody for two weeks to appear at Tralee District Court via video link for the book of evidence.