Three Kerry walking trails to benefit from €30,000 government funding

Three Kerry walking trails have been allocated almost €30,000 in government funding.

The investment under the Walks Scheme was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Minister Humphreys says the initiative is designed to boost outdoor recreation and adventure tourism, and to enhance some of the country’s most popular outdoor trails.

Over €209,000 of funding was announced for 23 walking trails nationally, including three in Kerry.

Glanageenty Loops has been allocated €10,000 for safety fencing to protect the trail.

€10,000 funding has been granted to the Black Valley Pedestrian Bridge on the Kerry Way, to replace the timber bridge with a steel structure.

Beara Way Cailleach Loop Trail will benefit from just under €10,000 (€9,994.61) for trail repairs, a minor reroute and installation of handrails on two sections to aid walkers through to inclines on rocky sections.

Meanwhile, just over the county bounds, the Duhallow way has been allocated €10,000 for signage upgrades and resurfacing works.