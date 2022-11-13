Three Kerry nominations for Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards 2022

There are three Kerry nominations in the Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards 2022.

These awards honour volunteers, groups and communities who work towards conserving the Irish coastline.

This year, Fenit Coast Conservation is shortlisted for the Local Action Award.

Advertisement

While the Maharees Conservation Association CLG is nominated in two categories, the Beach Clean Award and the Special Achievement Award.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony, taking place on Tuesday, the 22nd of November.