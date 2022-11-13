Advertisement
Three Kerry nominations for Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards 2022

Nov 13, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrynews
Three Kerry nominations for Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards 2022
There are three Kerry nominations in the Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards 2022.

These awards honour volunteers, groups and communities who work towards conserving the Irish coastline.

This year, Fenit Coast Conservation is shortlisted for the Local Action Award.

While the Maharees Conservation Association CLG is nominated in two categories, the Beach Clean Award and the Special Achievement Award.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony, taking place on Tuesday, the 22nd of November.

