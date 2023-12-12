Advertisement
News

Three Kerry businesswomen receive fellowships of All-Ireland Business Foundation

Dec 12, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Three Kerry businesswomen receive fellowships of All-Ireland Business Foundation
Mary B Teahan of Irish Drain Services, Farranfore; Cara McMorrow Moriarty of MCM Therapies in Tralee; and Susan Crean of Susan Crean Dental & Facial Aesthetics, Tralee.
Share this article

Three Kerry businesswomen have received fellowships of the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Susan Crean of Susan Crean Dental & Facial Aesthetics, Tralee; Mary B Teahan of Irish Drain Services, Farranfore; and Cara McMorrow Moriarty of MCM Therapies in Tralee received the accolades at the organisation’s annual leaders’ forum at the Aviva Stadium last Friday.

Fellowship of the All-Ireland Business Foundation recognises businesspeople for their career-long impact on Irish commerce, and their ongoing commitment to maintaining and achieving the highest standards of business excellence.

Advertisement

The fellows are selected by an independent team of leading academics and business experts.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Call for Great Southern Killarney Staff to mark hotel's 170 year history
Advertisement
Kerry has third level progression rate of 83%
Fianna Fáil to hold Tralee MD local election convention
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Taxi Association says insurance and licensing changes would help address taxi shortage
Cadbury Ireland extends deal with FAI
Owner of Killorglin business which is closing after 18 years urges people to shop local
Kerry has third level progression rate of 83%
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus