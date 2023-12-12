Three Kerry businesswomen receive fellowships of All-Ireland Business Foundation

Three Kerry businesswomen have received fellowships of the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Susan Crean of Susan Crean Dental & Facial Aesthetics, Tralee; Mary B Teahan of Irish Drain Services, Farranfore; and Cara McMorrow Moriarty of MCM Therapies in Tralee received the accolades at the organisation’s annual leaders’ forum at the Aviva Stadium last Friday.

Fellowship of the All-Ireland Business Foundation recognises businesspeople for their career-long impact on Irish commerce, and their ongoing commitment to maintaining and achieving the highest standards of business excellence.

The fellows are selected by an independent team of leading academics and business experts.