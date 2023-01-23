Advertisement
Three Kerry businesses taking part in Local Enterprise Showcase

Jan 23, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Three Kerry businesses taking part in Local Enterprise Showcase
Three Kerry craft and design businesses are currently taking part in the Local Enterprise Showcase.

It began yesterday (Sunday 22nd January) at the 2023 Showcase expo in the RDS, Dublin and continues until tomorrow (Tuesday).

An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices including Kerry’s LEO, the Local Enterprise Showcase sees companies from across Ireland get a chance to meet buyers from all over the world.

The three Kerry businesses taking part are: Muckross Conservation Bookbinding, Muckross House, Killarney; Leo Quinlan - LQ ART, Waterville; and Mary Hannon of The Lighthouse Candle, Fenit.

 

