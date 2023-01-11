Advertisement
News

Three Kerry businesses are finalists in national wedding venues competition

Jan 11, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Three Kerry businesses are finalists in national wedding venues competition Three Kerry businesses are finalists in national wedding venues competition
https://www.pxfuel.com/en/free-photo-omobv
Share this article

Three Kerry businesses are finalists in a national competition for wedding venues.

Wedding venue website https://www.savemyday.ie/ has announced the finalists for its annual wedding venue awards.

Ballyseede Castle, Tralee and Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant, Cromane have been nominated in three award categories, while the Killorglin restaurant, 10 Bridge Street, has been shortlisted for two prizes.

Advertisement

Ballyseede Castle is nominated in the categories for best historic wedding venue, best large hotel venue, and best luxury wedding venue.

Jack's Coastguard Restaurant is shortlisted for best intimate wedding venue, best restaurant wedding venue, and best waterside wedding venue.

10 Bridge Street is a finalist in the categories for best alternative wedding venue and best restaurant wedding venue.

Advertisement

Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant and 10 Bridge Street were among the winners in the 2021 final.

The winners will be announced by SaveMyDay.ie next month.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus