Three Kerry businesses are finalists in national wedding venues competition

Three Kerry businesses are finalists in a national competition for wedding venues.

Wedding venue website https://www.savemyday.ie/ has announced the finalists for its annual wedding venue awards.

Ballyseede Castle, Tralee and Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant, Cromane have been nominated in three award categories, while the Killorglin restaurant, 10 Bridge Street, has been shortlisted for two prizes.

Ballyseede Castle is nominated in the categories for best historic wedding venue, best large hotel venue, and best luxury wedding venue.

Jack's Coastguard Restaurant is shortlisted for best intimate wedding venue, best restaurant wedding venue, and best waterside wedding venue.

10 Bridge Street is a finalist in the categories for best alternative wedding venue and best restaurant wedding venue.

Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant and 10 Bridge Street were among the winners in the 2021 final.

The winners will be announced by SaveMyDay.ie next month.